The Hot Spring County Courthouse Christmas committee members and community volunteers distributed several to-go meals during its drive-through fish fry fundraiser event catered by Dorey's Catfish Thursday at the Hot Spring County Fairgrounds.
The purpose of the fundraiser was to help purchase Christmas decorations for the courthouse and its annual Christmas on the Courthouse Square event in December. Volunteers who helped distribute meals during the event was Committee Members Glorie Thornton, Rachel Bearden, Olivia Santillan, Tony Jenkins, as well as Tony Dorey and Jordan Berry with volunteer Susie Cash.
