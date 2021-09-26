Glen Rose celebrated their 2021 Homecoming Court at 6:30 p.m. Queen of the Ceremony Maycee Clark took center field after the rest of the court was announced.
The other women representing Glen Rose included: Senior High Princess Laney Crutchfield, Senior Maid Karley Frost, Junior Maid Maci Carver, Sophomore Maid Emily Steed, Senior Cheer Maid Sarah Bailey, Senior Dance Maid Hailey Rodden, Senior Band, Maid Stephanie Smith, Junior High Princess Zavery May, Freshman Maid Avery Fikes, 8th grade maid Madelyn Melhorn, 7th grade maid Macey Little, 7th grade maid Keilynn Norwood , Junior Cheer Maid Ruby Goss, Junior, Dance Maid Madison Burke, and Junior Band Maid Gracie Diggs.
Read more details in Saturday's September 25 MDR newspaper edition.