“Glitz, Glam, and Glory” were on beautiful display this weekend in Malvern, with the patriotic-themed decorations, stunning gowns, and coveted sparkly crowns that were all part of the 2023 Miss Brickfest Pageant that took place Saturday evening at the Malvern High School’s Edward E. and Henrietta Fanning Bailey Auditorium.
Crowns were awarded to these lovely young standouts in the following categories:
Little Miss Brickfest (ages 3-5) Winner—Ja’Nylahn Johnson
Petite Miss Brickfest (ages 6-9) Winner—Rylee Odeyemi
Junior Miss Brickfest (ages 10-12) Winner—Paislee Schultz
Teen Miss Brickfest (ages 13-16) Winner—Brendal Brunet
Miss Brickfest (ages 17-22) Winner—Dy’sire Jones
First Runner Up winners in each category were Brooklyn Sexton, Cashlyn Garay, Cambrie Whitley and Ember Hughes.
Second Runner Up winners were Ja’niyah Ross, Henley Kate Frachiseur, Abigail Jones and Emma Guill.
Miss Photogenic awards were given to Hattie Waldroff, Jayce Bell, Cambrie Whitley, Brendal Brunet and Dy’sire Jones.
Other honors bestowed Saturday evening included awards for People’s Choice, Miss Congeniality and Community Service.
Little Miss Brickfest contestant, Jariah Binns, won the People’s Choice Award. The winner was determined by counting the number of donations made that evening to the 2023 Summer Cereal Drive, given by attendees of the pageant on behalf of each contestant.
The Summer Cereal Drive is organized and sponsored every year by THV11 and the Arkansas Foodbank, with a mission to help fight food insecurity across the state. The drive is a longtime passion project of Miss Brickfest Pageant Chairman, Angela Sexton, who always looks for a good opportunity to encourage others to give to the effort.
A whopping $1,300 was donated in support of Binns to the annual fundraiser to help secure her title. Binns received her award on stage from ACME Brick associate, Lisa Garrett.
“Great Job Jariah! OVERALL COLLECTION FOR THE EVENING SURPASSED 2,000 boxes,” pageant officials announced on social media. “This community and these ladies are amazing!”
Miss Congeniality was awarded to Junior Miss Brickfest contestant, Nevaeh Belote. The Community Service Award went to Miss Brickfest contestant, Emma Guill.
The top winner of the evening, Miss Brickfest winner, Dy’sire Jones, received lots of great prizes in addition to the title, crown & sash. The 2023 Miss Brickfest winner received a $250 cash award, a gorgeous pendant necklace from Lisenby Jewelers in Malvern, and a professional portrait package from Brooke Chapman Photography.
Each winner also received a large custom trophy made by All American Awards in Hot Springs and gift bag full of goodies from Miss Brickfest Director, Andrea Emerson.
Dr. Steve Rook, Chancellor at ASU Three Rivers, served once again as Master of Ceremonies. Highlights from the evening included vocal performances by Heather Bennett Ritter, Annie Dial and Avalyn Sexton.
Several past winners and two recent Miss Arkansas contestants also helped in the crownings and provided special entertainment. Miss Henderson State University 2023, Gabriella Tidwell, played guitar and sang a lovely rendition of “Stand By Me”, as well as assisting throughout the ceremony.
Miss Sweetheart of Arkansas 2023, Dawn Coffman, performed “Dueling Banjos” on flute and assisted throughout the ceremony, as well. Coffman helped bestow the Miss Congeniality Award to Belote and shared that she has plenty of knowledge about the special category, as she herself has won said honor 19 times.
Most notably, Coffman has set the envious record of winning Miss Congeniality in the last three Miss Arkansas pageants.
The 2023 Miss Brickfest Pageant was sponsored, in part, by Blossom Garden Boutique, Malvern Storage, Country Garden Florist, Brooke Chapman Photography, Brynn Hobbs State Farm, and Lisenby Jewlers. To see more photos from the 2023 Miss Brickfest Pageant, check out the Miss Brickfest Pageant Facebook page or visit the MDR website,www.malvern-online.com.