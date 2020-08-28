Soul Stars Social Club pic.

Photo Special to the MDR

Soul Stars Social Club and M/C unity with Central Arkansas Development Council participated in an event to feed the homeless in Hot Springs on August 9. Read more information about the organization's support in the community in Fridays August 28 MDR newspaper edition.

