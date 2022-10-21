aching, and many in Malvern are wondering what, if anything, the community has planned for the occasion. The following is a list of known events taking place shortly before, and on the very night of, Monday, Oct. 31.
First up will be First Step Haunted House, to be presented at the Malvern Adult Center at 829 Cloud Rd. in Malvern. The attraction is totally free to the public, so don’t miss it—doors will be open Oct. 24-28 from 9:30 a.m.-noon. Then the evening of Oct. 28, they will open back up for more scary business from 5-8:30 p.m.
The 3rd annual Cruise Nite Trunk or Treat event, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29. The fun will run between 6-8 p.m. and take place at 1400 E. Page Ave. in Malvern. Organizers have collected donations and will contribute to the cause. They expect to hand out thousands of pieces of candy, so bring your kids to get an early start on the Halloween fun!
The Malvern Moose Lodge is hosting a Halloween Party on Oct. 29, beginning at 5 p.m. at 26777 Hwy. 67 in Malvern. Trunk or Treat runs from 5-8 p.m., the Broomstick Pool Tournament starts at 8:30 p.m., and Karaoke kicks off at 9 p.m. Don’t miss drink specials, a potluck dinner, desserts, a raffle, and other frightful holiday fun!
The Well, a local church located at 26188 on Hwy. 67 in Malvern, will host their own Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m. They invite the public to join them for a free meal and, undoubtedly, plenty of candy for dessert.
A Trunk-or-Treat presented by ASU Three Rivers will take place on campus on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-6:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the ASU Three Rivers Student Government Association and will have dozens of decorated vehicles passing out treats, while supplies last.
Arbor Oaks is inviting trick-or-treaters to stop by Oct. 31 from 5-6:30 p.m. to meet some eager and friendly residents who will be hanging out in the lobby of the facility passing out candy to visitors. They’re located at 105 Russellville Rd. in Malvern.
First Presbyterian Church will also host a Trunk or Treat event the afternoon of Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. in the parking lot of their religious house of worship located at 707 MLK Blvd.
That same evening between 6-8 p.m. “FALL”APALOOZA! will take place on the grounds of the Hot Spring County Courthouse. This event was a big hit last year and promises to be even more fun the second time around.
“FALL”APALOOZA! is being presented by the Malvern Downtown Development Corporation, the Hot Spring County Library, and the Malvern High School EAST Initiative. Don’t miss food trucks, costume contests, a pumpkin-decorating contest, games, a Haunted History tour, a photo booth with characters, and more than enough candy to go around from the long Trunk or Treat lineup of vehicles laden with treats!
So there you have it, a brand-new “to do” list for all your Halloween fun. Your event not listed here? If you know of upcoming Halloween events in this area that are not featured above, please call our offices at 501-332-7523 and let us know, so we can share the news with the community.