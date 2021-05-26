While making another return trip to Malvern Tuesday, several volunteers including the Malvern Fire Department with staff and representatives of the Central Arkansas Development Council distributed hundreds of emergency food boxes to several families in Hot Spring County Tuesday on the campus at Arkansas State University Three Rivers— located at 1 College Circle in Malvern.
This was the agency's third round of emergency food distribution for more than 500,000 pounds of boxes of food to provide food for individuals and families in the community.
Read more story details in Wednesdays May 26 MDR newspaper edition.