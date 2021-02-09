Dedicated to continuing a longtime service of productive business in the community of Malvern and Hot Spring County, local business owner and icon Charles Keeney and wife Maureen of Keeney’s Food Market recently celebrated their business’ 65th anniversary February 3.
While many small town businesses are continuing to progress during the pandemic, Keeney is more thankful to all of his loyal customers in the community. Since Keeney's opened February 3, 1956, he has always appreciated the community for supporting Keeney's.
