HOT SPRINGS – A Hot Springs man was sentenced today to 130 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Offense. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
According to court documents, George Monroe Walston, age 51, was identified by law enforcement to be distributing methamphetamine in Hot Springs, Arkansas area.
Between the months of May 2021 and October 2021, investigators were able to conduct multiple controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Walston.
On April 19, 2021, a search was conducted at Walston’s residence, resulting in investigators locating and seizing approximately 205.3 grams of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, located in various locations throughout the residence; approximately 359.7 grams of marijuana; nineteen (19) individual dosage units of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (aka “LSD” or “Acid”); $6,330 United States Currency; and ten (10) firearms, including five (5) handguns, two (2) shotguns, and three (3) rifles; and various ammunition for the recovered firearms.
