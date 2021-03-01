With a passionate heart to help support families and children in need with foster care, Natalie Marks with Second Baptist Church in Malvern has taken a role to bring awareness in the community of Hot Spring County. Marks is the Call Mall coordinator for Hot Spring County and a call mall has been established at Second Baptist Church to help service foster care families in need for Hot Spring County.
She has been involved with The CALL in Garland and Hot Spring Counties, which is a non-profit organization.
The CALL in Garland and Hot Spring Counties exists to recruit, train and support families from the Christian community right here in their own county who will care for children in foster care. Read more details in Saturdays February 27 MDR newspaper edition.