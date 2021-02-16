Malvern, AR (72104)

Today

Periods of snow. High 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.