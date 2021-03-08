Arkansas State Police are currently investigating the death of a Hot Spring County man who was shot during an officer-involved shooting in Dallas County.
According to a news release, two sheriff’s deputies initiated a traffic stop involving a truck driven Joel R. Weldon, 73, at approximately 8:50 p.m. Sunday in Sparkman.
“During the course of the traffic stop, Weldon fled from deputies who pursued the truck north from Sparkman along County Road 232. During the pursuit, Weldon reportedly stopped and began firing a gun at the deputies leading to an exchange of gunfire with one deputy,” according to the release.
The pursuit resumed along with county road with Weldon driving toward County Road 235. When he later stopped, deputies reportedly ordered Weldon to show his hands.
“Weldon did not comply with the order and one deputy fired into the truck. Weldon then stepped from the truck, still armed, began walking away, and collapsed,” according to the news release.
ASP said deputies began to render medical aid to Weldon while they waited for the ambulance to arrive. Weldon was pronounced dead at the scene.
Neither deputy was injured during the incident.
Weldon’s body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the manner and cause of death will be determined, according to ASP.
“Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division are continuing their investigation and will submit an investigative file to the Dallas County Prosecuting Attorney who will determine whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas laws,” ASP said.