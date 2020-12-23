Since the Hot Spring County Quorum Court is the middle of negotiations with the HSC Solid Waste Authority, the justices of the peace voted during a special meeting Tuesday to move tax revenue to a surplus sales tax fund. This surplus fund was created during the meeting as well.
Discussion between the SWA and the court was spurred by an ordinance the court discussed to appropriate additional money to the authority. This money was additional revenue generated from the 1-cent sales tax. The justices of the peace tabled this ordinance under the belief that his money was excessive funds above the SWA’s 2020 budget and that it should be returned to the county.
The court’s SWA Committee discussed moving money that has not yet been allocated to the SWA. The money will not be spent and will give both entities the opportunities to negotiate going into the new year.
