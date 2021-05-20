There were a total of 20 votes combined for school board positions/millage during early voting for the election. After polls closed Tuesday on election day for Hot Spring County School Board Elections, ballots were tallied at the HSC Election Office for early voting pertaining to Malvern, Glen Rose, Bismarck and Ouachita school districts for the unofficial results.
The school board/millage election results will remain unofficial until the HSC commission signs off to make results official.
Plans for the upcoming Magnet Cove School Board election will be held in November.
Read full story details from the election in Thursdays May 20 MDR newspaper edition.