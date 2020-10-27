Since the 2020 November General Election is arguably one of the most anticipated presidential elections in history, record numbers of voters have gone to the polls for early voting across the nation.
For the first week of early voting in Hot Spring County, there were 4,737 registered voters that cast their ballots at the HSC Fairgrounds in Malvern—October 19 through 24.
Today is the deadline for county clerks to receive absentee ballot applications by mail, fax, or electronic mail for the general election. More than 1,000 absentee ballots have been mailed out for the 2020 November general election, according to county clerk Sandy Boyette mentioned Monday.
