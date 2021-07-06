Independence Day Festival pic.
Pete Tubbs

Malvern Downtown Development hosted an Independence Day Festival on July 3 to celebrate America’s birthday. Nearly twenty sponsors and the town of Malvern came together to put on a show for the town.

Hundreds of people were in attendance throughout the day. The celebration, which started at noon, lasted well into the night. 

Performers such as Psychedelic Velocity, Dino-D, Rodney Block, and Hippies & a Square were the day’s entertainment. 

Read full details from the event in Tuesday's July 6 MDR newspaper edition.

