Malvern Downtown Development hosted an Independence Day Festival on July 3 to celebrate America’s birthday. Nearly twenty sponsors and the town of Malvern came together to put on a show for the town.
Hundreds of people were in attendance throughout the day. The celebration, which started at noon, lasted well into the night.
Performers such as Psychedelic Velocity, Dino-D, Rodney Block, and Hippies & a Square were the day’s entertainment.
Read full details from the event in Tuesday's July 6 MDR newspaper edition.