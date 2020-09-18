Gov. Asa Hutchinson held a COVID-19 briefing from Batesville on Wednesday. He said he had already committed to it before the decision was made to make the briefings weekly. “I really enjoy being out in the community,” he said. Read more details in Thursdays September 17 MDR newspaper edition.
Hutchinson discusses UAMS model, White House report
