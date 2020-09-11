During his daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that the updates would be transitioning into weekly briefings beginning next week. Find out more details in Fridays September 11 MDR newspaper edition.
featured
Hutchinson to move daily briefings to weekly
Latest Headlines
- Indians roll against Lions in first home game
- Jr. Lions and Indians go head-to-head
- Jr. Cubs defense holds strong against Trojans
- Leopards fight hard against Wolves, fall 35-16
- Leopards, Lady Leopards provide fierce challenges on road to begin 2020 tennis season
- 'The Battle For Old Military Road'; QB Launius sparks Glen Rose to dominant victory against Magnet Cove in rivalry battle
- Ballance's 3 TD's secures Jr. Beavers 2-0 start in victory against rivals' Magnet Cove
- Bismarck golf hosts Smackover and Fountain Lake
Popular Content
Articles
- Rape suspect turns self in to authorities
- Rockport special election results
- MDR Athlete of the Week: Ced Simmons
- The Battle for ‘Pride’ Magnet Cove to host Glen Rose for historic rivalry reunion at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium
- Tribe goes 2-0 in shutout victory against Drew Central 35-0
- Battle of the Hot Spring County/Grant County rivals: Lions look to bounce back against Indians
- Malvern Council OKs 3 items for upcoming meeting
- Leopards defeat Beavers in close bout
- Battle of the Hot Spring County rivals week 2: Beavers visit Panthers
- JPs approve three ordinances during Quorum Court meeting
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.