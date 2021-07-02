The 2021 Independence Day Festival is set to take place on Saturday. With nearly 50 vendors, five musical guests, a car show, fun and games for the kids, and food trucks galore, this festival will have you feeling the American spirit.
Produced by Terry Wilburn and Take IV Productions, this event is one that has been in the works for some time. Having worked with artists like Patti LaBelle, Luther Vandross, Morris Day and the Time, NPG, and MC Hammer, Wilburn is no stranger to putting on a show.
