To check out a glimpse of Hot Spring County football schools— Malvern, Glen Rose, Bismarck, Magnet Cove and Poyen—all will be featured in a special 2021 football preview in Saturday's August 21 MDR newspaper edition.
It's Our Time To Shine: Kickoff Football Preview 2021
- Gerren Smith Sports Editor
