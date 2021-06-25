During a well-attended occasion from the community and colleagues, Johnnie Mitchell celebrated her 15 years of dedicated service in the Career Pathways program during a retirement ceremony Thursday held at Arkansas State University Three Rivers campus in the Keith Great Room.
Mitchell received an outpouring of appreciation from ASUTR staff and others who provided gifts and cards. Many people had the opportunity to sign and write a special message on a gigantic card to show their appreciation for more than a decade of valuable service that she dedicated throughout the years at ASUTR in the Career Pathways program.
Read full story details in Friday's June 25 MDR newspaper edition.