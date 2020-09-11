Quorum Court meeting pic.

Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton with County Clerk Sandy Boyette address items of business to Quorum court members Tuesday.

 Gerren Smith

The Hot Spring County Quorum Court met for its regular scheduled monthly meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m., in the large courtroom via Zoom. During the meeting, members of the court approved three bills of consideration for items that were discussed on the agenda. Read more details from Tuesdays Quorum Court meeting in Fridays September 11 MDR newspaper edition.

Tags

Recommended for you