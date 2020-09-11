The Hot Spring County Quorum Court met for its regular scheduled monthly meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m., in the large courtroom via Zoom. During the meeting, members of the court approved three bills of consideration for items that were discussed on the agenda. Read more details from Tuesdays Quorum Court meeting in Fridays September 11 MDR newspaper edition.
featured
JPs approve three ordinances during Quorum Court meeting
Gerren Smith
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Headlines
- Indians roll against Lions in first home game
- Jr. Lions and Indians go head-to-head
- Jr. Cubs defense holds strong against Trojans
- Leopards fight hard against Wolves, fall 35-16
- Leopards, Lady Leopards provide fierce challenges on road to begin 2020 tennis season
- 'The Battle For Old Military Road'; QB Launius sparks Glen Rose to dominant victory against Magnet Cove in rivalry battle
- Ballance's 3 TD's secures Jr. Beavers 2-0 start in victory against rivals' Magnet Cove
- Bismarck golf hosts Smackover and Fountain Lake
Popular Content
Articles
- Rape suspect turns self in to authorities
- Rockport special election results
- MDR Athlete of the Week: Ced Simmons
- The Battle for ‘Pride’ Magnet Cove to host Glen Rose for historic rivalry reunion at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium
- Tribe goes 2-0 in shutout victory against Drew Central 35-0
- Battle of the Hot Spring County/Grant County rivals: Lions look to bounce back against Indians
- Malvern Council OKs 3 items for upcoming meeting
- Leopards defeat Beavers in close bout
- Battle of the Hot Spring County rivals week 2: Beavers visit Panthers
- JPs approve three ordinances during Quorum Court meeting
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.