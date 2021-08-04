Callista Glover was recently presented a certificate of completion from Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton for successfully completing an 11-week internship with the Hot Spring County Judge’s Office.
This past spring, Glover graduated from Arkansas State University Three Rivers and will enroll at Henderson State University in the fall. While attending HSU, Glover will take classes in pre-law. Upon earning her degree, she plans to complete a law degree at the University of Arkansas, with emphasis one day to pursue a career in government to become the attorney general for Arkansas.
