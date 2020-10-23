While thousands of registered voters in Hot Spring County have taken advantage of early voting this week for the 2020 November General Election, lifelong county voter Arkie Neal Remley continued her tradition Thursday.
Remley, 103-years-old has been a registered voter at the age of 21 years old. Remley was born June 25, 1917. She has been a registered voter in Hot Spring County for 70 years since 1949 and has reached a milestone to devote time to vote in elections.
Since the 2020 November general election is arguably one of the most anticipated presidential elections in history, Remley secured her opportunity with a strong passion to vote. The COVID-19 pandemic did not keep Remley from coming to vote while wearing a face covering to follow safety and health guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.
Remley mentioned she has always felt there was a need to vote and it's been something important to her family. Her family feels it's been a blessing she has been able to keep progressing this long to vote.
She also made it to the polls to vote in the 2020 Primary Election for the State of Arkansas during early voting at the HSC Election Office.
Remley's daughter Dink Williamson brought her mother to vote Thursday morning at the HSC Fairgrounds. They were greeted by their close relative and first cousin Jim Houpt, Hot Spring County election commissioner chairman, with his wife Holly Houpt to embrace another historic day of a lifelong family tradition while Remley exercised her passion to vote.
Early voting is scheduled for Oct. 19 through 30 at the HSC Fairgrounds.
Within the first days of early voting, there have been more than 3,000 voters exercising their votes at the fairgrounds.
For early voting dates and times: October 19-23, 26-30 at 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays: Oct. 24 and 31 at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Monday Nov. 2 at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the HSC Fairgrounds.
To follow proper and safety guidelines to protect the health of everyone's well being due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the election staff will ensure disinfectant supplies of hand sanitizer and a minimum of 70 percent of alcohol disinfectant spray and materials are available at all vote centers during early voting and on election day. Also there are markers placed on the floor and dividers set up to keep voters six feet apart for social distancing.
For additional early voting dates—Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bismarck Methodist Church, located at 7075 Hwy 7 in Bismarck. Any registered voter in Hot Spring County may vote at this location in Bismarck.
On election day Nov. 3 the following are vote center locations in Hot Spring County. Any registered voter in Hot Spring County can vote at any of the following locations on election day— Bismarck Methodist Church at 7075 Hwy 7, Bismarck; First Southern Baptist Church at 142 Magnet School Rd, Malvern; Glen Rose Missionary Baptist Church at 928 Traskwood Rd., Malvern; Riverside Baptist Church at 151 Schoolhouse Dr., Donaldson; and Hot Spring County Fairgrounds in Malvern.
Tuesday, October 27 is the deadline for county clerks to receive absentee ballot applications by mail, fax, or electronic mail for the general election. More than 900 absentee ballots have been mailed out for the 2020 November general election.
As a reminder, no electioneering within 100 feet at any polling locations will be allowed during early voting or on election day.
Registered voters may call to check their status to make sure they're still active to vote. Contact the election office at (501) 229-1666 or the county clerk's office at (501) 332-2291. Register voters also may check their status online at www.voterview.org.