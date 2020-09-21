The Henson Benson Foundation announced Khalil Brownlee was awarded the 2020 Samuel G. Benson, M.D., Ph.D Memorial Scholarship. Khalil is a 2018 Malvern High School graduate, and is currently completing his Bachelor of Science degree in biology at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, Louisiana. He plans to become an oncologist. Read more about Brownlee's scholarship honor in Tuesdays September 22 MDR newspaper edition.
