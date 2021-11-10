Malvern Leopards Marching Band

Congratulations to the Leopard Marching Band for their performance in the State Marching Contest on Nov 1. The band finished in 8th place in 4A and received a 1st division with a score of 80.18. For more updates on MSD happenings, head over to malvern-online.com.

