Congratulations to the Leopard Marching Band for their performance in the State Marching Contest on Nov 1. The band finished in 8th place in 4A and received a 1st division with a score of 80.18. For more updates on MSD happenings, head over to malvern-online.com.
Leopard Marching Band places 8th in 4A
- Special to MDR by Malvern School District
