MALVERN — In a epic battle for Week 2 of Arkansas High School football competition, the hometown Malvern Leopards (1-1) had their toughest challenge on the gridiron Friday by falling to the 6A powerhouse and No. 2 ranked Lake Hamilton Wolves 35-12—in a non-conference showdown at Claude Mann Stadium, David Alpe Field. With the win, the Wolves remain unbeaten and move to 2-0 overall.
The Wolves utilized their ground attack effectively behind one of the star-studded offensive lines in the state. It didn’t take long for the Wolves to get rolling by accounting for five end zone trips to rack up 313 total yards of offense—producing 261 yards rushing for an efficient run game. Malvern sparked for 254 total yards of offense—173 yards passing and 81 yards rushing.
