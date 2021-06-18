Several students and adults from the New Beginnings Baptist Church in Malvern set out to do some good on Monday. Located in the Tractor Supply Company and Sears parking lots, the church group handed out free prayers and car washes, respectively.
Led by James Green, pastor of New Beginnings, the group sought to display God’s love by delivering free services to the town.
“We do mission work like this every day,” Green said. “This morning (Monday) we fed 40 people. We’ve also been going to nursing homes and visiting first responders.”
