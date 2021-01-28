In honor of all of the brave firefighters that have dedicated their time and service to protect and save the lives of everyone in their community, Wednesday January 27 has been declared " Firefighter Recognition Day."
The Malvern Fire Department and all of the volunteer fire departments in Hot Spring County have made the sacrifices to help others while risking their own life to secure the safety of everyone.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has made a proclamation to declare January 27, "Firefighter Recognition Day" to honor the men and women who make extraordinary sacrifices while in the line of duty on behalf of Arkansans. Read more details in Thursdays January 28 MDR newspaper edition.