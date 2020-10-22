While the 2020-2021 school term has been a challenging task for all school districts across the nation, educators, administration and staff have made preparation
For smaller school districts, this situation has presented a tougher task. Preparing a strategic plan to secure the safety and health for all students and staff took dedicated time, according to Whitney McCutcheon, Magnet Cove School District assistant superintendent and elementary school principal.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic McCutcheon mentioned this school year has been busy. She said, the district had to make preparations to accommodate the students and facility for a safe and secure environment. Read full story in Thursdays October 22 MDR newspaper edition.