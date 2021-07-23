Make-A-Wish 2021 2nd Annual Logan Kirksey Memorial Golf Tournament pic.

Pictured, Marla Hunter of Malvern National Bank, Beverly Black, Anna Simpson, and Leslie Humphrey with Make-A-Wish Mid-South, and Rodney Allen of Malvern Country Club.

Today, several local golfers teamed up for a worthy cause and occasion at Malvern Country Club and displayed their abilities on the golf course while participating in the Make-A-Wish Mid-South 2021 Central Arkansas 2nd Annual Logan Kirksey Memorial Golf Tournament.

The tournament's presenting sponsor is the Malvern Country Club— benefitting Central Arkansas Make-A-Wish Mid-South Foundation. The tournament's Gold and food sponsor is Malvern National Bank.

The tournament is in honor of Malvern Country Club co-owner Rodney Allen’s grandson Logan Kirksey. Allen's grandson Logan was nine-years-old when he passed away after a four-year battle with cancer.

