The Malvern City Council met Tuesday evening at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting. The Council made quick work of the business at hand, in preparation for the HSC Political Debate that followed shortly after.
After the previous meeting’s minutes and all department reports were approved, the Council moved to old business that included a third reading of “An ordinance levying city taxes for the Year 2023 for General Fund, Police Pension and Relief, and Firemen’s Pension and Relief.”
New items on the agenda included a proposal to allow the mayor to accept the alternate bid submitted by Republic Services to perform residential garbage collection service.
According to the bid summary, the city opened a bidding window on Sept. 8 and received a bid from Republic Service proposing “$12.66 per unit per month for the first year with annual increases based on CPI (water, sewer, trash); $5.00 per extra container; $5.00 per extra cart.” The Council voted to accept the bid and give Mayor Weldon authority to sign the contract.
The Council also voted to reappoint Sharon Walters to the City Parks Committee and to appoint Ernie Cox to the Airport Commission before approving a resolution “Declaring certain properties in the city of Malvern, Arkansas as unfit and unsafe structures.”
The resolution states that structures at several listed addresses have been determined by the city to fall into one of many ill-favored states: “unsafe, unsanitary, unfit for human habitation or not provided adequate egress or or which constitute a fire hazard, or which in relation to existing use constitute a hazard to safety or health by reason of inadequate maintenance, dilapidation, obsolescence, or abandonment…”
The addresses specified on the list are:
1101 Wallace
1327 Carmichael
543 W. Highland
319 N. Main
1213 Watts
