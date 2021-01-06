The Malvern City Council met for its first monthly finance/ agenda meeting of the new year Monday via teleconference through the Teamup Microsoft web app online to utilize communication with Malvern Mayor Brenda J. Weldon at Malvern Water Works board room.
Before any order of business was discussed, council members virtually were sworn in and administered the oath of office by newly elected District Court District 33 Judge Billy Jack Gibson. Read what items will be placed on upcoming agenda for council meeting in Wednesdays January 6 MDR newspaper edition.