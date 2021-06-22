Recently, officials from the Malvern Downtown Development Corporation were awarded a $3,000 grant as a member of the Main Street Arkansas program.
Main Street Arkansas wants its program communities to think big with grant money in 2021. Grants are awarded annually to designated Main Street and Downtown Network programs by the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, which oversees Main Street Arkansas. This year, grants were awarded during an outdoor ceremony.
