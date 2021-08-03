The senior Malvern Leopards with their dads enjoyed an outing of fellowship with the football coaches along with Brother Billy Bartlett providing an inspiring message during the father/son retreat this past weekend at the Spring Lake Camp and Retreat Center in Lonsdale.
The senior Leopards had fun during their father/son retreat while having a unique experience together for a strong brotherhood. Mark Roberts and Kyle Keeney (Malvern National Bank) grilled food for the father/son retreat. Also,
The dads cheered on their senior Leopards against the Malvern football coaches during a intense volleyball game while enjoying a time in the swimming pool at the father/son retreat.
See coverage from the retreat in Tuesday's August 3 MDR newspaper edition.