After the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020, members of the Malvern Ministers’ Conference issued a statement calling for “justice in his name and in the names of countless others who have met an untimely and unjust end.”
“For us to remain silent after witnessing this incident is not the action that should be taken. As leaders of the Christian community, we cannot remain silent,” according to the conference’s statement last year.
