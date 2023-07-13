A local youth is dead after an all-terrain vehicle crash that occurred Saturday on Dyer Street in Malvern.
According to a crash summary report through the Arkansas Dept. of Public Safety, a 2012 Polaris ATV was traveling north on Dyer Street when it “drifted off the right side of the road.”
The report states that as the driver turned left in response, the vehicle overcorrected and ran off the opposing side of the road, hitting an embankment. The ATV overturned, ejecting the passenger and fatally wounding the driver, who was minor and remains unnamed by authorities at this time.
Speculation on social media about the indirect involvement of another vehicle is unconfirmed, to date. Authorities continue the investigation and will share more information at it emerges.
Donations are currently being collected to help the family through this trying time. All donations for the victim’s memorial and service can be made through Brandon’s Mortuary in Malvern.