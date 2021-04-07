tchinson has awarded the Arkansas Commendation Medal to Staff Sergeant Ryan M. Hanley, who distinguished himself by exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service to the state of Arkansas.
Hanley is a Malvern police officer.
Hanley is honored for this award as a member of the 189th Security Forces Squadron, 189th Mission Support Group, 189th AirLift Wing, Little Rock Air Force Base in Arkansas from May 30 2020 to June 2020, according to the award information.
