Before a hearing at the Hot Spring County Courthouse Monday afternoon, the family, friends and supporters of Victoria “Tori” Lowry gathered in prayer.
They then watched as Deadrick Garner, 21, of Hot Springs, appeared before Circuit Judge Chris Williams to plead guilty to capital murder and aggravated robbery in connection with the death of Lowry.
For the two counts, Garner was sentenced to life without parole and life in the Arkansas Department of Correction. The sentences will be consecutive.
