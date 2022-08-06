The Malvern Daily Record has been serving Malvern and Hot Spring County for the past 106 years and will continue to serve our community amidst the ever-changing economic climate.
We are excited to announce that the Malvern Daily Record will begin delivering your paper same-day mail on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Your paper will arrive via the U.S. Postal Service, along with your daily mail Tuesday through Saturday.
Our goal is to provide better delivery and customer service to our readers.
We are still committed to providing the very best local news and coverage of community events. Print subscribers will continue to receive full access to the Malvern-Online.com website and the newspaper’s electronic edition (e-edition). Current subscribers can call 501-337-7523 with questions about accessing our online e-edition at no additional cost or with any other questions regarding their subscription. New subscribers need only to create a website account using the email listed on their subscription to get online access.
Finally, we’d like to thank you for reading and your support during this transition.