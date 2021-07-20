This Saturday, July 24, a memorial co-ed softball tournament fundraiser to benefit Memphis Cash and family will take place at the Boys and Girls Club of Malvern and Hot Spring County ball fields complex in Malvern.
The tournament will feature 21 teams to showcase their expertise on the diamond for a full day of intense competition—for a worthy cause. The first game will begin at 7 a.m. The tournament will conclude when the final game is played, with double elimination.
The money raised from the fundraiser will be used to help offset financial hardship for the family.
Read full details in Tuesday through Saturday's July 20-24 MDR newspaper editions.