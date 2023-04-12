Hot Spring County resident, Charlie Nutt, captured this photo last Tuesday of an alligator, estimated to be about 12 feet in length, making his way across a local farm road and into a private field off the Friendship-Witherspoon road, across the river from Friendship. Some readers may not realize that alligators are, in fact, native to the Natural State.
This area of Hot Spring County is also home to the remains of an ancient Caddo Indian settlement, which state archaeologists are currently examining with ground-penetrating radar and other non-invasive methods. An upcoming article will shed light on the most recent archaeological findings.