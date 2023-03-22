The Hot Spring County Quorum Court introduced several measures at their meeting last week that allowed funds to be shifted among various line items to grease the squeaky wheels and clean up the 2022 Budget.
The first item addresses at the March 14 meeting at the HSC Courthouse was a bill for a transfer ordinance which moved $750,000 from the American Rescue Plan Fund #3046 to another specially created line item for “Energy Savings Maintenance and Renovations” related to the contracted work between the county and McKinstry Corporation, a design consulting and construction firm who are in the midst of energy-efficient renovations and repairs in several HSC municipal buildings.
