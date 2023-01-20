No one serves the citizens more selflessly than firefighters and other first responders. They fight the good fight every day to keep the rest of us safe, and their sacrifice often goes unnoticed or is taken for granted.
Firefighters in Hot Spring County respond to every single emergency call that comes in, but budget constraints and a rising demand in assistance mean they must rely on volunteers in the mission to answer every call, especially in the rural corners of the county.
And these volunteers aren’t in it to just twiddle their thumbs and hang around the fire station, playing cards and socializing—these men and women are bonafide lifesavers, highly trained in emergency response and dedicated to assisting others through traumatic and life-threatening situations.
(Some days on the job are uneventful, and others present boundless opportunity to be the hero, but firefighters are often helpless in the face of death despite their best efforts, and the residual pain and emotion they must go through are not for the faint of heart, so if you haven’t thanked a firefighter lately, you should.)
Hot Spring County fire mostly served by volunteer firefighters, with a small handful of paid employees rounding out the roster.
Malvern Fire Department assists the city proper, and other areas within the county are served by the following departments: Bismarck FD, Bonnerdale FD, Glen Rose FD, Lono-Rolla FD, Magnet Cove FD, New DeRoche FD, Ouachita FD, Point Cedar FD, Rockport FD, South Malvern FD and Southwest FD. Outlying areas of the county are served by 70 West FD, Lake Hamilton FD, Morning Star FD and Poyen FD.
The MDR reported earlier last year that fire departments all around the county were struggling to meet the emergency demands of the citizens and in urgent need of volunteer assistance. That issue is greatly amplified when looking at the increase in 911 call volume in recent years.
Randy Greathouse, Director of the HSC Dept. of Emergency Management, shared the 2021 vs. 2022 collective call volume comparison for fire departments throughout the county. The numbers show a 35 percent increase in the overall number of calls related to fire emergencies, and a 3 percent increase in the number of medical calls firefighters within the county responded to.
