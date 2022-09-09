The 2022 Hot Spring County Fair & Livestock Show is underway this week, through Saturday, at the HSC Fairgrounds.
Students from Malvern Elementary School stopped by Wednesday morning to visit with first responders from LifeNet and the Malvern Fire Department, staff from the Malvern-HSC Library and the Arkansas Forestry Commission, local agriculture leaders, and the HSC 4-H Program for some informative fun.
Livestock shows will be proceeding all week, topped off with a Premium Sale on Friday and a fun-filled schedule of activities for Saturday. For more information, visit the HSC Fairgrounds Facebook page or http://www.hscfair.com/. More photos and info to come!