The 2023 Hot Spring County Fair seemed to be a real blast for everyone who volunteered, showed exhibits, attended or was otherwise involved.
“What a week! We want to thank everyone who made the 2023 HSC Fair possible!” organizers of the annual event posted to social media on Sunday.
Lots of impressive exhibits from talented youth and adults were on display and featured a variety of furry friends, original artwork, cool photography and clothing creations, handmade quilts, and a wide array of grown goods.Kids from local 4-H clubs spent all year working really hard on projects that were featured at the event.
This year also brought back the beloved HSC Fair Queen Pageant, which took place about a week prior to the annual fair gathering. A crop of newly-crowned Fair Queen winners from multiple age categories were on hand throughout the week to assist judges and participants with different activities.
Representing HSC at the Malvern Rodeo were the 2023 Dixie National Rodeo Princess, Harlee Ausmus, and your 2023 Hot Spring County Fair Queens:
Baby Miss- Dottie Sue Crangle
Little Miss- Aniyah Ross
Petite Miss- Cashlyn Garay
Young Miss- Leighton Bingham
Preteen Miss- Gabby Chaney
Junior Miss- Karlee Castle
Miss Queen- SarahBeth Worthington
Also crowned but not in attendance were the 2023 Toddler Miss, Della Grace Hern, and the Teeny Miss winner, Nora Belle Brown.
The Cutest Baby contestants were simply precious, as they donned their best cowboy and cowgirl apparel on Saturday and presented the judges with the impossible task of picking just one winner in each age category. The final winners of the 2023 Hot Spring County Fair Cutest Baby Contest were:
0-12 Month Girl- Dottie Sue Crangle
1-2 Years Girl- Hadlee Grace Ausmus
0-12 Month Boy- Mickey Stephens
1-2 Year Boy- Colson Garay
The Premium Sale on Friday morning was a highlight for both the youth exhibitors and for participating companies, as the money raised through the auction of showcased animals is crucial to financing future projects and a great way for local businesses to support the youth of Hot Spring County.
Several local businesses who always turn out at the Premium Sale showed up in support once again, bringing in a whopping $29,380 for the kids to use toward next year’s fair entries. The top buyer for the second year in a row was Bobby Adcock of American Termite and Pest Control, who contributed $10,150 to this year’s sale.
Saturday also included the Antique Tractor Show, the PeeWee Livestock Show, live entertainment by Caden McKim and PERPLEXUS, and a fantastic rodeo show, presented by the Malvern Round-Up Club, to cap off the whole event.
The Rodeo on Saturday night definitely drew the biggest crowd of the week and was a perfect way to end the celebration, with lots of laughs intermixed with show-stopping cowboy wrangling, roping an riding tricks.
“It takes a lot of people to make a fair successful and we could not do it without sponsors, judges, exhibitors, contestants, volunteers, and community support,” organizers stated on social media. “We are already looking forward to next year!” For more info and highlights from the 2023 HSC Fair, check out the “Hot Spring County Fairgrounds” Facebook page.