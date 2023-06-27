The 2023 Malvern Brickfest was a hit in Hot Spring County this past weekend, despite the oppressive weather conditions that come with a typical June in Arkansas.
A light but steady crowd boldly braved the summer heat and humidity throughout the two-day event, which took place June 23-24 at the HSC Fairgrounds, the Malvern City Park, Tanner’s Classic Autos and other locations around the city.
This year’s Brickfest was elevated by various community-centered contests, the public sale and consumption of alcohol, and amazing live music both nights that was capped off by an incredible performance from Lee Greenwood and his top-notch ensemble on Saturday night.
Food vendors lined the street between the park and the fairgrounds, where horse-drawn buggies slowly circled the area to provide gentle passage that gave riders a quaint view of the goings on and made it easy for them to choose the next attraction on their Brickfest bucket list.
Multiple businesses were offering their wares for sale at booths set up amongst those of local churches, nonprofit organizations, municipal agencies and other groups who were handing out treats and information on various topics and resources in the community.
One of the bright spots of the weekend was the Brickfest Car Show. Over 80 rides showed up to participate in the friendly exhibition/competition on Saturday morning, according to event sponsor, Tanner’s Classic Autos.
Tanner’s gave special thanks on social media to all the participants, volunteers, Malvern Cruise Nite, food vendors, Brickfest organizers and The Point 94.1radio station, who set up shop for a few hours and broadcasted live from the event.
