Plans for the 42nd Annual Miss Brickfest Pageant are now taking shape, and the event promises to be a grand affair, with talented and beautiful young women from all over central Arkansas gracing the stage to vie for the title—not to mention, the coveted crown.
The beloved pageant has been an popular annual occurrence in Malvern since the very first Brickfest took place at MHS back in 1981. The pageant took a two-year hiatus during the COVID pandemic and was brought back last year but was held at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center due to renovations that were taking place back then on the MHS campus.
Pageant Director, Andrea Emerson, said this year’s competition will once again be held in the pageant’s birthplace at Malvern High School, in the Edward E. and Henrietta Fanning Bailey Auditorium. The competition is set to take place on Saturday, June 17.
Read the full story in Saturday's April 1 newspaper edition.