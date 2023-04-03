Pictured are the lovely winners of the 2022 Miss Brickfest Pageant. Back row from left includes Miss Brickfest, Erica Tate Parris;Teen Miss Brickfest, Bailee Bozeman and Junior Miss Brickfest, Karlee Castle. Front row from left: Petite Miss Brickfest, Kamryn Goins; Little Miss Brickfest, Addison Smith.