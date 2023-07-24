Meet Hot Spring County’s own Harlee Ausmus, your 2023 Miss Dixie National Princess! She took the top honor at the Miss Dixie National Rodeo Pageant early this year in Jackson, Miss.
Harlee is 11 years old and daughter to proud parents, Steve and Nikki Ausmus. She is an avid barrel racer, animal lover and a friend to everyone she meets, especially the lifelong friends she’s made through her many years in the rodeo circuit.
“Harlee started her rodeo career in the Lead Line Barrel Division before she could walk and hasn’t slowed down since. She jackpots and competes in ABRA (Arkansas Barrel Racing Association), SJRA (Southern Junior Rodeo Association), NBHA (National Barrel Horse Association) and the National Little Britches Association,” according to a statement released pertaining to Harlee’s win.
Barrel racing is Harlee’s favorite event to compete in, but she can, and does, do it all. She’s best known in the community for her pageantry. Her beauty, grace, generous heart and impressive rodeo skills have have earned her seven rodeo queen titles, including Miss Rodeo Arkansas Princess, Mid-South Rodeo Princess and Dixie National Sweetheart.
Harlee is nonstop on the rodeo circuit and won in last season’s ABRA Youth 1D and Youth 2D categories and qualified for the NBHA Youth World Championships, taking place July 23-29 at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter in Perry, Georgia. She was also chosen as 1st Runner Up in the NLBRA Royalty pageant and won the Jr. Princess Horsemanship Award at the 2023 National Little Britches Rodeo Association “NLBRA” Finals in Oklahoma last month.
If that’s not impressive enough, Harlee also competed in a state-level NBRA competition in June and won the Youth 1D Champion Buckle, which also earned her a spot at next year’s Official NBHA Open & Youth World Championship.
“She’s getting ready to head to Perry, GA with NickNack & Bahama,” her biggest fan—mom, Nikki—recently stated on social media. “Praying for safe travels and fast, safe, clean runs.”
Read the full story in Saturday's July 22 newspaper edition.