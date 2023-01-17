33rd Annual MNB Virginia P. Weaver Spring Art Show

The 2023 Virginia P. Weaver Art Show, sponsored by Malvern National Bank is scheduled for April 24-28. We are counting on your continued support to help make our event a big success. MNB is proud of its commitment to our community, and this promotion of the arts is just one of the ways we have been able to put that commitment to work.
ART SHOW SCHEDULE
• Monday APR 24 -Exhibits must be brought to the bank between 9am - 5:30pm
• Tuesday APR 25 -Entries will be setup for display
• Wednesday APR 26 -Judging and placement of ribbons
• Thursday APR 27 -Art on display for the public
• Friday APR 28 -Reception from 1pm-1:30pm honoring exhibitors and winners
• Art may be removed following the reception
• All exhibits should be picked up before 4:30pm Monday, May 1st
ART ENTRY DETAILS
Divisions of competition
• Adult and Professional -ALL entries MUST be framed and/or capable of standing upright when propped. Entries MUST be labeled with artist’s name, address, phone and category on BACK OF ARTWORK.
• Youth (7th-12th Grades) -ALL entries MUST be framed and/or capable of standing upright when propped. Entries MUST be labeled with artist’s name, name of student’s school, phone and category on BACK OF ARTWORK.
Categories and Awards
Categories: Abstract, Animal, Floral, Landscape, Open, Photography, Portrait, Still Life
Cash prizes of $40, $30, $20 and $10 for 1-4th places respectively will be awarded in all categories.
Best of Show (Youth) = $75 cash prize
Best of Show (Adult) = $125 cash prize
Best of Show (Professional) = $125 cash prize
THERE IS A LIMIT OF ONE ENTRY PER ARTIST AND ALL ENTRIES MUST BE NEW TO THE MNB ART SHOW, NO RE-ENTRIES ALLOWED.
MNB reserves the right to refuse any art show entry.
For More Information or to make special arrangements for entering your exhibit:
Email:
Call: Jamie or Dru at MNB
Phone: 501-332-6955