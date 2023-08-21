Community and business leaders gathered in downtown Malvern on Tuesday to welcome a new mental health facility into the Malvern/HSC Chamber of Commerce with a proper Ribbon Cutting ceremony.
Libby Slatton, LCSW, has been providing mental health care and counseling to local citizens through another placement but is excited to now be opening her own business, aptly dubbed "3rd & Main Mental Health Cooperative", located at the specified corner with a physical address of 302 S. Main St.
Slatton and her professional colleagues are "Bringing you a compassionate, non-judgemental approach to therapy, using only evidence-based treatments to help you create the life you deserve.” The Tuesday gathering gave the public a chance to view the beautiful renovations Slatton and her husband have done in the former Lake Hamilton Realty office, which now has a lush interior and several private rooms where clients can receive customized counseling services and treatment.
Read the full story in Thursday's Aug. 17 newspaper edition.